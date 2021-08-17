‘Just Showed How Weak We Are’: Marine Veteran Calls Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal A ‘Disgrace’

Marine veteran Chad Robichaux, who deployed to Afghanistan eight times, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the fall of Afghanistan, how the Biden administration got the Taliban takeover so wrong, and more.

WATCH:



