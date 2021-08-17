Rep. Lauren Boebert Defends Tweet Claiming Taliban Is ‘Building Back Better’

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is standing by her comment that the Taliban is “building back better” than the U.S.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country for Tajikistan on Sunday as Taliban fighters entered Kabul and the presidential palace, following a week in which Taliban fighters captured provincials capitols across the country. In response to the advance, which shocked the Biden administration, Boebert tweeted Monday, “The Taliban are the only people building back better.” (RELATED: ANALYSIS: How The Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan Became Biden’s ‘Fall Of Saigon’ Moment)

The Taliban are the only people building back better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

“There’s a difference between ending a war and running out of town. Leftists don’t like my ‘building back better’ tweet because it’s true,” Boebert told the Daily Caller of her reference to President Joe Biden’s campaign slogan.

“The Taliban has taken billions of dollars of American military equipment and will use it against us. This is what happens when our leaders put America last. It’s a travesty. In 2021 America has seen decline while the Taliban is on the rise. Thanks, Joe Biden.”

Taliban fighters have been photographed holding American weapons and sitting in American tanks and helicopters. U.S. Strategic Command chief of staff Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor dodged questions about what weapons the terrorist group may be able to access during a Monday press conference.

At the same time, Taliban fighters are reportedly seizing privately-held firearms. “We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,” an anonymous Taliban official reportedly told Reuters.

Boebert, a gun-rights proponent, was one of 16 Republican members of the House of Representatives to vote against a bill that would expedite visa applications for Afghan translators and others who aided the U.S.