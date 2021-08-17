‘This Is Lunacy’: Meghan McCain Blasts Biden Admin For Not Committing To Bringing Every American Home From Afghanistan

Meghan McCain blasted President Joe Biden’s administration for not committing to bring home every American in Afghanistan since it was taken over by the Taliban.

“We are in completely uncharted waters,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers. “We do not ever leave Americans behind. Ever.” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“If this is what the Biden White House expects the American public to support they are out of their ever moving minds,” she added. “This is lunacy. The American public and our veterans will not stand for this.” (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

Her post included a retweet of a statement from national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who refused to comment on what would happen if all Americans and “Afghan allies” weren’t out of the country by the Aug. 31 deadline and further would not “commit to bringing back every American.” (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

#Afghanistan Nat Sec Adviser Jake Sullivan says he’s “not going to comment on hypotheticals” about what U.S. troops will do if all Americans + Afghan allies aren’t out by Biden’s August 31 deadline. “So you can’t commit to bringing back every American?” pic.twitter.com/vGJql3sVhc — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 17, 2021

In an earlier post, the former Fox News host reacted to reports the president had not spoken to any other world leaders since the fall of the capital city of Kabul, calling it a “dereliction” of his presidency.

Indefensible. Shameful. A dereliction of the office of the Presidency. https://t.co/BCwg7r9IBe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 17, 2021

The comments were in response to a report from a foreign correspondent for Newsmax that read, “NEW: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says that Pres. Biden has not spoken to any other world leaders since Kabul fell to the Taliban Sunday.”

Over the weekend, the Taliban took control of the capital of Afghanistan as thousands of U.S. troops were sent in to evacuate Americans at the U.S. embassy.