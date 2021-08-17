‘Their Taliban, Our Taliban’: Michael Moore Compares Jan. 6 Capitol Riot To Taliban Takeover Of Kabul

Michael Moore compared the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to the Taliban’s takeover of the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan.

“Their Taliban, our Taliban, everybody’s got a Taliban,” the 67-year-old filmmaker tweeted Tuesday to his millions of followers. (RELATED: US General Expects Terror Threats From The Taliban And Al Qaeda To Increase)

“They’re at their best when they confiscate the halls of power,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

The post included two photos, one showing members of the militant group in the presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the city fell. The other was an image of rioters inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

Their Taliban, our Taliban, everybody’s got a Taliban. They’re at their best when they confiscate the halls of power. pic.twitter.com/Wi8fMSz7nx — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 17, 2021

Some have reacted on social media to his post, noting differences between the two.

So by this analogy, the Taliban will be gone in about 3 hours and then Afghanistan will certify the results of a democratic election? https://t.co/NeIotzu5lU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2021

Congrats for the stupidest tweet today, Michael. https://t.co/x8G2rK6zD9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 17, 2021

Anyone seen the footage of the MAGA larpers beheading non believers, raping women and children, and murdering gay people? Oh, Michael Moore is just dumb as shit https://t.co/CafxLXuX91 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 17, 2021

The Taliban takeover of the country happened quickly as the militant group attacked large cities. There have been reports of summary executions and beatings in Taliban-controlled areas, a United Nations report read earlier this month. The report noted the Taliban in the last few months had launched more than 5,500 attacks in 31 of 34 provinces.

“Let me be clear, because I know that the Taliban also pay attention to what we say in these sessions,” Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan shared in the report, noting that since July 28, 104 civilians had been killed with another 403 wounded in one city.

Shahrzad Akbar, Chairperson of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, warned in the report that civilian death toll was growing.

“Millions of Afghans are living in terror to see what comes next,” she added.