Netflix’s New Football Documentary Series ‘Titletown’ Looks Outstanding

Netflix’s new documentary series “Titletown” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

In the south Georgia town of Valdosta, also known as TitleTown, football rules and winning is paramount—but The Wildcats are a long way from their glory days. From creator and executive producer Jason Sciavicco (Two-A-Days), TITLETOWN HIGH follows the nation’s winningest high school football team as they tackle age-old rivalries, teenage romance and real-life drama while vying for a championship title under infamous head coach Rush Propst. With unprecedented access both on and off the field, the series delivers an honest and complex portrait of the most unique football culture in America.

Judging from the trailer, this series is going to be must-watch content for football fans across the country. You can take a look at the preview below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who might not remember, Rush Propst was also the head coach at Hoover in Alabama when “Two-A-Days” was a very popular show.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been more than 15 years since that series aired on MTV.

Propst eventually landed at Valdosta in Georgia before being pushed out the door after a single season. Wherever he goes, chaos seems to follow.

Let’s not remember, this was the guy this year picked up on a recording talking about SEC programs allegedly making illegal payments to players.

The man is a chaos grenade.

High school football coach Rush Propst appears to be on an audio recording accusing Georgia coach Kirby Smart of paying players six figures to play for the Bulldogs. In the recording, he names a specific player and specific payment amounts. pic.twitter.com/w5BBIPTeuM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 7, 2021

Now, Netflix is bringing football fans a look at his only season at Valdosta. If that doesn’t get you interested, then I don’t know what possibly could.

For those of you interested, “Titletown” drops on Netflix August 27. That’s right! It comes out one day before the college football season starts. Seems like the perfect way to prepare, and I can promise you that I’ll be checking it out.