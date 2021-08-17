Raiders Will Require Fans Show Proof Of Vaccination For Home Games, Won’t Have To Wear Masks

Las Vegas Raiders will require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for home games at Allegiant Stadium, and in return, they won’t have to wear a mask.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis shared in a statement posted on the team’s website Monday. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.” (RELATED: REPORT: 90% Of NFL Players Are Vaccinated)

Las Vegas Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium: https://t.co/phvTh8Dgkv — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 17, 2021

Fans will have the opportunity to get the vaccine at the stadium prior to Raiders’ home games. Through the use of a free mobile app and health pass feature, fans can then show that they have been vaccinated and attend games without having to wear a face mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The policy takes effect for the team’s first home game on Monday, September 13, against the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders are the first team in the league to announce a vaccine/no mask policy, according to the statement.

Season ticket holders will get further information and instructions through an email.