Ohio State Shares The First Photo Of Quinn Ewers At Practice

Quinn Ewers has officially arrived in Columbus.

The phenom quarterback skipped his senior year of high school football in Texas in order to enroll early at OSU, and fans now have their first look at the future of the program.

The Buckeyes shared a photo of Ewers on the gridiron Monday, and I’m sure the picture will have fans going crazy.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that photo of Ewers will have fans talking in Columbus with the season right around the corner.

The man isn’t even expected to start over C.J. Stroud this season, but he’s still dominating the conversation.

People are talking about Ewers as the greatest quarterback recruit since Trevor Lawrence. The man hasn’t even thrown a pass in college and he’s already being declared the GOAT.

It’s truly a ridiculous situation unfolding in Columbus, especially when you look at the rest of the talent on the roster.

With Quinn Ewers enrolling at Ohio State, I’m pretty sure the Buckeyes are the first team in the internet era to have 3 five-star QBs on their roster at the same time: CJ Stroud – No. 29 in 2020 Top247

Kyle McCord – No. 27 in 2021 Composite

Quinn Ewers – No. 1 in 2022 Composite — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 2, 2021

As a Wisconsin fan, does it worry me that Ewers is already in Columbus and surrounded by other elite passers? My outlook is simple.

If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best and that’s exactly what Wisconsin intends to do no matter who trots out at QB for OSU.