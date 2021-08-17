The Food At SoFi Stadium Looks Shockingly Bad

The food at SoFi Stadium is a complete disaster.

Over the weekend, the disgusting pizza at the home of the Rams went viral, but it turns out that the problems only start there.

Arash Markazi tweeted photos of pizza, a hot dog, a cheeseburger sub and a veggie burger sub. After a few seconds of looking, I’m not sure a single item looks edible.

Take a look at the garbage food in the tweet below.

There was a lot made of the $15 pepperoni pizza at SoFi Stadium but it was a bigger issue than that. The prices and appearance of many of the food options at the stadium left many fans upset. Here’s a look at the Hot Dog, Marinara Pizza, Cheeseburger Sub and Veggie Burger Sub. pic.twitter.com/xUNiN085AJ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 16, 2021

It’s almost like SoFi is pulling a huge prank on the entire fanbase. I can’t imagine shelling out any money at all for that junk.

In fact, I’m not sure you could pay me to even eat it, and I’m very much pro-food. I’ll try just about anything, but I’m not going to try stuff that looks like it would be rejected by a pig.

Fans simply shouldn’t have to settle for food like this. Attending an NFL game is already expensive enough before you factor in buying food.

If you’re going to open your wallet at an NFL stadium, you should be getting your money’s worth.

SoFi better upgrade the food before the regular season starts because there’s simply no excuse for serving humans this kind of stuff.