Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
After a few days off because I was traveling in Wisconsin, I’m finally back! On today’s episode, we’re talking about Afghanistan falling to the Taliban, Hope Solo accuses Megan Rapinoe of “almost” bullying players into protesting, Bill Maher rips the “woke police,” NFL taunting rules are a joke, college football is back in less than two weeks, the AP preseason poll is out, Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, “Yellowstone” gets ranked as only the 83rd best show on TV, “Field of Dreams” is still outstanding and I recap my trip to my home state.
Let’s jump right in!
TOPICS:
- Afghanistan Falls To The Taliban
-
‘Bully’: Megan Rapinoe’s Former Teammate Rips Her Over National Anthem Protests
-
Bill Maher Rips The ‘Woke Police’ During Powerful Segment. Everyone Needs To Hear His Message
-
NFL Player Gets Called For One Of The Worst Penalties In Football History. Roger Goodell Should Be Embarrassed
-
College Football Starts In Exactly Two Weeks. Here’s What Fans Need To Know
-
The AP Preseason Football Poll Is Finally Out. Does Alabama’s Ranking Surprise You?
-
Notre Dame Names Their Starting Quarterback, And He’s A Former Big Ten Star
-
‘Yellowstone’ Gets Shown Major Disrespect. Fans Should Be Furious
-
‘Field Of Dreams’ Remains One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made
- Wisconsin Trip Recap
As always, thanks for joining in for another fun episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” I’ll catch you all again Wednesday!