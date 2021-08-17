Editorial

Travis Kelce Is Borderline Unrecognizable Without Facial Hair

Travis Kelce (Credit: Getty Images, Peter Aiken/Screenshot Twitter Video https://twitter.com/HaroldRKuntz3/status/1427269692125761541 Compilation)

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce no longer has any facial hair.

The talented tight end arrived at practice Monday sporting a clean-shaven look, and his appearance might rattle fans because he looks very different. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you’re wondering just how different Kelce looks these days, check out this absurd side-by-side comparison below.

Kelce might be the only man on the planet who went clean-shaven and appeared to get older. Generally speaking, when you have facial hair, you look older. It’s why a lot of guys grow beards.

Kelce shaved all of his facial hair off and he now looks like he’s in his 50s.

He needs to grow his beard back because Kelce being clean-shaven isn’t a vibe that I’m here for at all. He’s all about his swagger and attitude.

Right now, he looks more like an embattled construction worker paying alimony and child support than he does an NFL star.

Grow it back, Kelce. Grow it back ASAP!