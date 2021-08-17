Travis Kelce Is Borderline Unrecognizable Without Facial Hair

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce no longer has any facial hair.

The talented tight end arrived at practice Monday sporting a clean-shaven look, and his appearance might rattle fans because he looks very different. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No mustache Monday for Travis Kelce. Said earlier “I forgot to put it on.” #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/20lbvhrP9F — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 16, 2021

In case you’re wondering just how different Kelce looks these days, check out this absurd side-by-side comparison below.

Travis Kelce shaved his beard and lost all of his rhythm and soul pic.twitter.com/l5ZVG7eQ7O — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) August 16, 2021

Kelce might be the only man on the planet who went clean-shaven and appeared to get older. Generally speaking, when you have facial hair, you look older. It’s why a lot of guys grow beards.

Kelce shaved all of his facial hair off and he now looks like he’s in his 50s.

Travis Kelce with no beard…..it was all a lie 🙁 pic.twitter.com/c6d1HDfmUE — Nurse Sophistiratchet (@Ayyyye_J) August 16, 2021

He needs to grow his beard back because Kelce being clean-shaven isn’t a vibe that I’m here for at all. He’s all about his swagger and attitude.

Right now, he looks more like an embattled construction worker paying alimony and child support than he does an NFL star.

Travis Kelce is a good reminder/cautionary tale to never, ever shave your beard. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 17, 2021

Grow it back, Kelce. Grow it back ASAP!