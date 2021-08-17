US Troops Secure Kabul Airport, Begin Military Evac Flights For US Citizens

U.S. troops have secured the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and flights are able to land and depart to evacuate American citizens and Afghan nationals, a White House official announced to pool reporters Tuesday.

The Kabul airport was a scene of chaos Monday morning as throngs of Afghans crowded the runways in an attempt to flee on American planes. The U.S. has now deployed 3,500 troops to their airport with more on the way, clearing the runways for regular landings and departures. (RELATED: 7 Killed In Kabul Airport As Chaos Ensues. Flights Suspended, Then Restarted)

“The Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKAI) is open, and flights are able to land and depart, including on the civilian side. As of this morning, there are 3,500 troops on the ground at HKAI. Today, U.S. military flights are taking off from HKAI with American citizens and U.S. Embassy personnel on board. Yesterday, we evacuated more than 700 people, including 150 American citizens,” the official said.

Biden’s administration has faced criticism for his handling of the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government in a matter of days over the weekend. Biden spent the past several days in Delaware and Camp David, returning to the White House only briefly to deliver an update on the situation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is also on vacation. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)