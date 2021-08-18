3 Stabbed At NYC Subway Station

Authorities announced that three men were stabbed at a New York City subway station Wednesday morning.

Police said the men were all stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn just after five in the morning, according to the New York Post. The victims were taken to New York University’s Langone Hospital, which is also in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported.

Each of the three male victims were in their 30s, authorities said, according to the New York Post. Two of the three victims sustained minor injuries, the New York Fire Department said, but the condition of the third victim remained unclear, the New York Post noted.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing spree, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Jealous Man Stabs Victim For Checking Out His Girlfriend)

HERO Man throws himself at knifeman to save woman he was stabbing in random NYC Subway attack then blasts mayor Bill de Blasio over soaring crime https://t.co/mV1Glm2OX8 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 24, 2021

Several stabbings have recently occurred at subway stations throughout New York City. In one of these incidents, a 64-year-old man was slashed in the head as multiple perpetrators attempted to rob him at a subway station in Manhattan, according to surveillance footage.