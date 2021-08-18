‘It’s A Human Rights Nuclear Bomb’: Afghan Women Hide From The Taliban, Fear A Possible Massacre

International Human Rights attorney Kimberly Motley explained how the current situation in Afghanistan has allegedly turned into a “human rights nuclear bomb,” especially for women, amid the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Motley explained during an interview on CNN’s “New Day” with host Brianna Keilar that following the Taliban’s advancement on Kabul and newly established control over the weekend, many women and men are now left “terrified for their lives.”

“I’m getting so many messages from, particularly women, and men, who are terrified for their lives,” Motley stated in response to an audio clip of an Afghan woman sharing how she feared for her life under the Taliban’s rule. “Women who worked with the international community, as well as men, who worked alongside our military, or those that are SIV [Special Immigrant Visa] applicants.”

“It is a terrifying situation like you said, it is changing very rapidly,” Motley added, saying she feels that the Biden administration is not hearing the cries for help from the people of Afghanistan.

“We helped build this. We broke it, and we need to fix this,” Motley continued, claiming that she’s heard stories of women allegedly not being allowed to attend school or work, in addition to girls allegedly being forced to become child brides. (RELATED: Hamas Congratulates The Taliban, Celebrates ‘Demise Of American Occupation’)

“I have hundreds of SIV applicants and dozens and dozens of Afghans who worked along our military that just aren’t being heard, and are talking about how their electronics, their phones are being taken away … I’m hearing about people being beaten on the street, women, men, and children. It’s extremely distressing. We definitely have a responsibility to do what we can.”

Prior to the Taliban capturing Kabul over the weekend and declaring Afghanistan the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” President Joe Biden had announced in April that the U.S. would withdraw military troops from the country by Sept. 11.