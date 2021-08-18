Republican Rep. Andy Barr Calls For Resignation Of Everyone On Biden’s National Security Team

Kentucky Republican Rep. Andy Barr called for the resignation of every member of President Biden’s national security team Wednesday due to the withdrawal process in Afghanistan, Fox News reported.

Barr specifically condemned Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley for the “disorderly retreat from Afghanistan” in a letter, Fox News reported.

“Your precipitous, unconditional and disorderly retreat from Afghanistan that I and many of my colleagues warned against publicly for months and which ignored multiple damning intelligence assessments is the most disastrous, consequential and embarrassing American foreign policy catastrophe or our lifetime,” said Barr, according to Fox News.

I just sent a letter to ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ calling for his entire national security team to resign after the Admin’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan. Going on ⁦@larrygloverlive⁩ to discuss momentarily ⬇️ https://t.co/SXAodPU6Mp — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) August 18, 2021

“Afghanistan has descended into chaos,” Barr continued, according to Fox News, “with the Taliban taking control before we were able to remove all American citizens, our Afghan allies who risked their lives to fight alongside the United States, and all of our weapons, aircraft, vehicles and equipment from the country.”

He also noted that the “surrender of Afghanistan is a slap in the face to the thousands of brave men and women in uniform who served with valor and gallantry in Afghanistan over the last twenty years,” Fox News reported. (RELATED: Thousands of Americans Stuck In Afghanistan Told To Shelter In Place, US Can’t Clear Path To Airport)

Officials who served under former President Barack Obama also came forward to criticize the Biden administration . Advisers David Axelrod and Brett Bruen, former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker, and former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta all questioned the way Biden withdrew troops from Afghanistan. Crocker called the decision a “self-inflicted wound.”

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd said that President Biden had lost some of his competency as a result of his handling of the situation in Afghanistan, while former President George W. Bush called on the Biden administration to accept refugees from Afghanistan.