BEHRENS: Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Just The Latest Decision That Will Weaken US

President Joe Biden’s unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to catastrophic and tragic human consequences. The footage from the airport at Kabul of the sea of humanity swarming the last American military planes is harrowing, and it will be seared into our collective memory for years to come.

In a refrain that has become all too common during his first seven months in office, the current president has sought to shift blame to the former occupant of the Oval Office. Biden has also presented a false choice of either “endless wars” or the Taliban controlling Afghanistan, undoing all the hard-earned gains.

Nearly everyone agrees that America was ready for our troops to come home from Afghanistan. Twenty years is a long time, but the way the Biden administration failed in our exit makes the United States look weak. It sends a dangerous message to our foes and those that wish to do us harm.

Sadly, Biden’s Afghanistan policy is far from the only area that has made America less secure. During the first months of his presidency, he has singled out domestic energy production in the name of green science. In his first act as president, he shut down construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. With a stroke of a pen, he signaled to his far-left supporters that he intended to keep his green promises – even if it destroyed good-paying jobs and energy production in the process.

Yet a few months later, Biden’s administration greenlit the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project, which was led by a key ally of Vladimir Putin and represented a major geopolitical win for Russia. The project shipped natural gas from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

So pipelines benefitting workers in North America are bad, but those that aid and abet the man who the left spent four years blaming for the election of Donald Trump are perfectly acceptable.

Just last week, Biden told the world he’s begging OPEC countries to up their production to help with skyrocketing gas prices. At the same time. His Interior Department is fighting to stop production on public lands here at home. If you’re trying to make sense of it all, you’re not alone.

The mainstream media has been willing to give Biden a pass on issues involving energy, but now even they are appalled at what is happening in Afghanistan. In July, Biden promised that our withdrawal from Afghanistan would not be another Saigon moment, a pledge that has sadly rang hollow.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Taliban is once again in charge of Afghanistan. America is weaker on the world stage, and because of Biden’s obedience to the green agenda, China and Russia are ascendant.

Larry Behrens is the Communications Director for Power The Future, an organization fighting for America’s Energy Workers. He previously served as Communications Director for New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez. You can find him on Twitter at @larrybehrens and @PTFNewMexico or email at larry@powerthefuture.com.