Editorial

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Thanks Military Members In Awesome Video

Baker Mayfield (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/status/1427717741654552579/)

Baker Mayfield (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/status/1427717741654552579/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield pulled off a classy move for military members attending practice.

In a video tweeted Tuesday by Jake Trotter, the starting quarterback in Cleveland walked up to military members attending practice and thanked them for their service. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it was a small gesture, everyone was clearly very happy. Watch the awesome video below.

I drag Baker Mayfield a lot for his antics and his play, but I also get paid to give props when a player deserves it.

Right now, America seems to be a little down and out. We seem to have lost our edge, especially given the recent events in Afghanistan.

You’ll never hear me knock anyone for taking a moment out of their day to thank our brave men and women in uniform.

Now more than ever, we need to remember just how great our military is, and I have no doubt the people Baker thanked were very appreciative.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Props to Mayfield for the kind moment with our military members. For the moment, Baker and I are on the same side!