Browns QB Baker Mayfield Thanks Military Members In Awesome Video

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield pulled off a classy move for military members attending practice.
In a video tweeted Tuesday by Jake Trotter, the starting quarterback in Cleveland walked up to military members attending practice and thanked them for their service. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
While it was a small gesture, everyone was clearly very happy. Watch the awesome video below.
Baker Mayfield just came over to thank the military in attendance at Browns training camp today pic.twitter.com/nC3UZt9Jq4
— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 17, 2021
I drag Baker Mayfield a lot for his antics and his play, but I also get paid to give props when a player deserves it.
Right now, America seems to be a little down and out. We seem to have lost our edge, especially given the recent events in Afghanistan.
You’ll never hear me knock anyone for taking a moment out of their day to thank our brave men and women in uniform.
Now more than ever, we need to remember just how great our military is, and I have no doubt the people Baker thanked were very appreciative.
Props to Mayfield for the kind moment with our military members. For the moment, Baker and I are on the same side!