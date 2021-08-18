Deshaun Watson Spoke With The FBI, Lawyer Says Authorities Are Investigating Potential Extortion

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer confirmed that the quarterback has been contacted by the FBI.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL when Tony Buzbee claimed that FBI agents were possibly investigating the star quarterback. Watson is currently facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin confirmed Wednesday that his client has been in contact with the FBI, but painted a very different picture. He claimed the FBI is investigating a possible extortion case against the dual-threat QB.

“In April, the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee’s clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if they didn’t pay it. We were not the ones who contacted them; they contacted us. We talked to [the FBI]. We even let them interview Deshaun — and if y’all can find a lawyer that will let his client talk to the FBI if the lawyer had thought his client had done anything wrong or had any exposure, then I’ll be very, very surprised,” Hardin told the media Wednesday, according to ESPN.

He further added, “We will continue to cooperate with [the FBI] in any way that they want. We have from the first cooperated with the Houston Police Department, cooperated with the district attorney’s office, and we’ll cooperate with the FBI, and ultimately, down the line, we’ll cooperate with the NFL because we know Deshaun has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Deshaun Watson attorney Rusty Hardin: “We will continue to cooperate with [the FBI] in any way they want. We have from the first cooperated with the Houston Police Dept., cooperated with the district attorney’s office, and we’ll cooperate with the FBI.”https://t.co/Z4PyV3Anan — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2021

Buzbee has his version of events with the FBI and Hardin has a very different version of events. The question now is who has the more accurate version.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against #Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against… pic.twitter.com/xRADFNry3R — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

With the FBI involved, you can guarantee this issue isn’t going away. As I’ve said too many times to count, the situation with Watson is far from over.

Confirmation that the FBI is involved, to an unknown degree, is just the latest proof of that fact.

The FBI is investigating Deshaun Watson, according to the attorney representing the quarterback’s accusers.@dhookstead breaks down the situation and explains if Watson will likely play this season. pic.twitter.com/rnDP9DhtW7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2021

