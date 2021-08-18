Giants Owner John Mara Says People Are ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Players Taunting In The NFL

Giants owner John Mara thinks people have had enough of taunting in the NFL.

The league has made it crystal clear that taunting rules will be strictly enforced during the 2021 season, and we've already seen one outrageous call.

Taunting is a huge emphasis by the referees this season. Benny LeMay with great effort. However, he was flagged for taunting after the pay. #Panthers 15 @ #Colts 10#NFL pic.twitter.com/II3ejx9NzT — Allen Lively (@AllenLivelyLOF) August 15, 2021

When addressing the media, Mara said people are “sick and tired” of watching the taunting that happens during NFL games.

He further added “nobody wants to see a player taunting another player.” You can watch his full comments in the Twitter video from Ari Meirov below.

#Giants owner John Mara, who is a member of the Competition Committee, on putting an emphasis on taunting: “We get kind of sick & tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field…. Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. pic.twitter.com/HDGQSnvsYQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2021

I hate to break it to Mara, but people aren’t really tired at all of seeing players taunt each other. Of course, nobody wants to see things go too far, but general taunting isn’t an issue.

For example, the penalty Benny LeMay got was indefensible.



NFL players should be fired up after huge plays and the league shouldn’t penalize their excitement. There’s no issue with it.

The NFL going after taunting is the league going after a problem that literally doesn’t exist.

The NFL’s annual rule change and points of emphasis video notes game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in 2021. Two violations results in automatic ejection, with fines and even suspensions (!!) in play, too.https://t.co/aMafmvxwxt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

Automatic ejections and fines for taunting aren’t new, but this was an issue that competition committee chairman Rich McKay said coaches spoke up about in the spring. Exact quote from the video below. Illegal use of helmet remains a point of emphasis for officials as well. pic.twitter.com/oLLS3dOafH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

Let the players have as much fun as they want as long as things don’t get taken too far. Goodell and owners shouldn’t be trying to crush the kind of energy and atmosphere fans want to see.