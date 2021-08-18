Editorial

Giants Owner John Mara Says People Are ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Players Taunting In The NFL

Giants owner John Mara thinks people have had enough of taunting in the NFL.

The league has made it crystal clear that taunting rules will be strictly enforced during the 2021 season, and we’ve already seen one outrageous call. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When addressing the media, Mara said people are “sick and tired” of watching the taunting that happens during NFL games.

He further added “nobody wants to see a player taunting another player.” You can watch his full comments in the Twitter video from Ari Meirov below.

I hate to break it to Mara, but people aren’t really tired at all of seeing players taunt each other. Of course, nobody wants to see things go too far, but general taunting isn’t an issue.

For example, the penalty Benny LeMay got was indefensible.

NFL players should be fired up after huge plays and the league shouldn’t penalize their excitement. There’s no issue with it.

The NFL going after taunting is the league going after a problem that literally doesn’t exist.

Let the players have as much fun as they want as long as things don’t get taken too far. Goodell and owners shouldn’t be trying to crush the kind of energy and atmosphere fans want to see.