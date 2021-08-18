James Bond’s Missing Aston Martin DB5 From ‘Goldfinger’ May Have Finally Been Found

James Bond’s missing Aston Martin DB5 from the classic movie “Goldfinger” may have finally been located and it’s believed to be in the Middle East.

The famous car, driven by Sean Connery in the legendary Bond film, vanished from a private jet hangar June 19, 1997, at Boca Raton Airport in Florida and was never seen again. Now 24 years later, an eight-part podcast series called "The Great James Bond Car Robbery" is dedicated to finding it and even offering a $100,000 reward, Esquire Middle East magazine reported in a piece published Wednesday.

"I believe that this car has been exhibited in the Middle East before," Christopher A. Marinello of Art Recovery International, who specializes in recovering lost treasures, shared with the outlet.

“I’m of the impression the current possessor would like to show it off,” he added. “I’ve had reports that it may have been lent to Bahrain and of it being in Kuwait. We’re focusing on the Middle East – possibly Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain – that general area.”

It is believed the car today would be worth in the ball park of $25 million as it’s been fitted with ejector seats, machine guns, tire-shredders and more.

Following the films release, the car went from one collector to the next until it was finally purchased by Florida real estate developer Anthony Pugliese III who scored the famous wheels at a Sotheby’s auction in 1986. He had it insured for 16 times what he paid for it and hid it away inside a private hangar, where it was never seen again.

In 2019, an Aston Martin DB5 used for the promotion the 007 movie, broke a record when it sold for $6.4 million, Fox News reported.

One of two models used in both films sold in 2011 for $4.6 million and it’s believed it would likely go for a lot more today.