‘That Was Four Days Ago’: Biden Bristles When Confronted On Afghans Falling From US Planes

President Joe Biden bristled when confronted on Afghans falling from U.S. Air Force jets after grabbing on to them amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan.

In an interview with ABC News‘ George Stephanopoulos, Biden was asked about the pictures of “hundreds of people packed in a C-17” and the images of “Afghans falling.” (RELATED: US General Expects Terror Threats From The Taliban And Al Qaeda To Increase)

“That was four days ago, five days ago,” the president said. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

WATCH:

Biden says he doesn’t think the Afghanistan situation could’ve had been handled differently & admits he believes the chaos was unavoidable: “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens.” pic.twitter.com/gIUhPclkaM — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 18, 2021

George then let him finish and once again asked POTUS what he thought “when he first saw those pictures?” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“What I thought was, we have to gain control of this,” Biden replied. “We have to move this more quickly. We have to move in a way in which we can take control of that airport. And we did.”

The Taliban takeover of the country happened quickly as the militant group attacked large cities. There have been reports of summary executions and beatings in Taliban-controlled areas, a United Nations report read in August.

Chaos ensued after U.S. planes evacuated people, with Afghans clinging to planes and running down the tarmac.