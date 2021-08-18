Maria Andrejczyk Auctions Off Her Silver Medal To Pay For An Infant’s Heart Surgery

Polish Olympian Maria Andrejczyk has pulled off a 100% pure class move to help a child in need.

According to ESPN, the star javelin thrower has auctioned off her silver medal from the games in Tokyo to help an infant who needs heart surgery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star athlete posted on her Facebook page in Polish that she was selling the medal to help 8-month-old Miłoszek Małysa, and wrote in part, “And in this way, I also want to help. It’s for him that I am auctioning my Olympic silver medal.”

The silver medal, which is the only one Andrejczyk has ever won at the Olympics, ended up selling for $125,000 after being purchased by the supermarket chain Zabka, according to the same report.

That’s when Andrejczyk’s story took an unexpected turn. After buying the medal at auction, Zabka ended up returning it to her.

So, she helped raise a bunch of money for Miłoszek and didn’t even have to lose her medal.

All the way around, this is a super cool story and everyone involved deserves to be applauded. The world is full of bad news at the moment.

We could use all the good news we can get and Andrejczyk stepping up to help a young kid is about as good as it gets.

Props to her and Zabka for coming together to help a young child in need.