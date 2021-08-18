Marvel Gives Fans Glance At Next Super Hero Film ‘Eternals’ Through Cover Shots

Marvel gave fans a glance at what they could expect about its next superhero film and its characters in “Eternals” through a series of cover shots and photos released Wednesday.

“Marvel Studios’ #Eternals have arrived,” a tweet read from the entertainment giant. “Take a look at the @EW exclusive photo from the film and experience it in theaters November 5.” The tweet was noted by Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Wednesday.

The post included a snap of the 10 heroes being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the film comes out later this year. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Several other shots have been shared by the outlet featuring one of each of the heroes of the new film directed by Chloe Zhao. (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

Zhao opened up about how they left behind the blue screen for a lot of the film. The photo above was taken on what she called the “windiest cliff” she had ever been on after the crew trekked to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, on a rugged ledge overlooking the sea.

The cast includes Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo and more, the outlet noted.

The movie focuses on a group of immortal aliens who were created eons ago by Godlike aliens to keep watch over humanity, earth and protect the planet from the monstrous Deviants.

“It’s a little bit like being on a road trip with nine of your closest friends for 7,000 years,” producer Nate Moore reportedly shared. “In development, we joked that it’s like if Tony Stark and Steve Rogers lived together for that long. That friendship will turn into frenemies, and then turn into enemies, and then come back to friendship because you have that common bond. It’s like a family.”

“Eternals” is due out in theaters on November 5.