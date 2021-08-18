Parent Rips Mask Off Teachers Face, Superintendent Pleads For No ‘Mask Wars’

A teacher had her mask ripped off her face by a parent at a “meet the teacher” event for Eanes Innovative School District (ISD) in Austin, Texas, WHSV3 News reported.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard put out a statement clarifying the rules on mask requirements as well as the enforcement steps the school would be able to take.

The school is not able to force children to comply with mask requirements, but they are allowed to “strongly encourage” them to wear masks, according to Leonard’s statement. “Therefore, in Eanes ISD we will highly encourage masks, desire masks and per the Travis County Order, we will mandate masks; however that same County Order states in essence, that we have no legal methods to enforce the wearing of masks. We will not make our staff the “mask police” with no authority to enforce the rule,” Leonard said.

"Please, I am asking everyone to be kind… do not fight mask wars in our schools," Leonard said. The statement tells those with mask policy disagreements to "please take it outside, off our campuses and out of our schools."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all students K-12 wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated. Parents continue to express concerns about mask rules to school boards around the country.