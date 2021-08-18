REPORT: ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is Filming Through At Least Part Of October

Don’t expect “Ozark” season four to drop in the near future.

Millions of fans around the country have been waiting for any news about the final season of the hit Netflix show, but we haven’t had much to go on at all. Well, there’s been a scheduling update, and it’s not great. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

According to NetflixLife.com, Variety Insight lists filming dates through at least the first week of October. With cameras still rolling in October 2021, the odds of getting season four this year are hovering around zero.

Netflix sure is taking its sweet time getting fans new content, and that’s the nice way to put it. Season four of “Stranger Things” is confirmed for 2022, and it looks like the same will soon be true for “Ozark.”

Season three dropped in March 2020. Let’s hope like hell we don’t have to wait until March 2022. I don’t want to go two years without finding out what Marty, his family and everyone else is up to.

“Ozark” is one of the best shows on TV and we need to find out how the story of the Byrdes ends.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on season four. You know I’ll be keeping you all updated!