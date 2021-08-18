REPORT: Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Dominates In Practice

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was on fire in practice Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the redshirt sophomore quarterback was dialed in and torched Wisconsin’s elite defense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Offense starting to fight back in fall camp. Graham Mertz led a lengthy touchdown drive late in practice. Capped off by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Danny Davis. #Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 18, 2021

Been waiting to see this Graham Mertz in fall camp. Best practice (we’ve seen) to this point. Mertz stood in against UW’s attacking defense and made pressure throws consistently. Was getting rid of the ball well before receiver was out of their break and connecting on-time. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 18, 2021

Easily Graham Mertz’s best practice the media has seen. Was in rhythm and decisive. Threaded the needle multiple times for completions. Best throw on a deep out to Chimere Dike that arrived just as he came out of his break. #Badgers — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 18, 2021

Mertz also led an 8-play, 50-yard TD drive that he finished off with a 2-yard score to Danny Davis. Later dropped a perfect deep ball right on Dike near the sideline for 35+ yard gain. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 18, 2021

Furthermore, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that several “of Mertz’s best plays during practice came off play-action” with him rolling out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

This is music to my ears. The offense has struggled a bit in camp, but I was never really concerned. You have to remember that our defense is one of the best in America.

There’s not an offense in the country that wouldn’t struggle against our defense on some days. Plus, not every practice is open to the press.

However, it sounds like Mertz is slicing and dicing, and I think I speak for Wisconsin fans everywhere when I say that’s great news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

See you all Sept. 4 against Penn State. We’re in for an amazing year and it all starts with boat racing the Nittany Lions.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

It can’t get here soon enough!