REPORT: Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Dominates In Practice

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was on fire in practice Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the redshirt sophomore quarterback was dialed in and torched Wisconsin’s elite defense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Furthermore, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that several “of Mertz’s best plays during practice came off play-action” with him rolling out.

 

This is music to my ears. The offense has struggled a bit in camp, but I was never really concerned. You have to remember that our defense is one of the best in America.

There’s not an offense in the country that wouldn’t struggle against our defense on some days. Plus, not every practice is open to the press.

However, it sounds like Mertz is slicing and dicing, and I think I speak for Wisconsin fans everywhere when I say that’s great news.

 

See you all Sept. 4 against Penn State. We’re in for an amazing year and it all starts with boat racing the Nittany Lions.

It can’t get here soon enough!