The 49ers Release Former First Round Pick Josh Rosen

The San Francisco 49ers have released Josh Rosen.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have pulled the trigger on cutting the former first round pick.

49ers waived QB Josh Rosen, who now has played for four NFL teams since Arizona drafted him in the first round in 2018. They waived him to claim CB Davontae Harris off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2021

The #49ers are waiving QB Josh Rosen, source says. Rosen mentioned recently he wasn’t getting enough reps in practice. A chance to latch on elsewhere for the rest of camp now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2021

With the addition of third overall pick Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo under contract, there was really no room for Rosen in the QB room.

The Niners are waiving QB Josh Rosen, per @MikeGarafolo. The former No. 10 pick could be heading toward his fifth NFL team. pic.twitter.com/iLrM6dmfLM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 17, 2021

Rosen’s career has been incredibly disappointing, but it really doesn’t have much to do with him. He was the 10th overall pick in 2018 by the Cardinals. Arizona then landed Kyler Murray. The former UCLA star was then shipped to Miami, and the Dolphins drafted Tua. He then briefly landed with the Buccaneers, then went to the 49ers and San Francisco drafted Trey Lance.

The talented player had all the hype in the world coming out of UCLA, but has never really gotten a fair shake in the NFL.

Now, he’s about to land with another team.

Wherever Josh Rosen lands, figure that team will draft a QB in the top 5. It’s only happened to him three times already. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2021

Rosen was pretty much the lone bright spot for the Bruins during his time at UCLA, and I still 100% believe he can play in the NFL.

People might not realize it because he’s bounced around so much, but he’s only 24 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen)

Hopefully, his next team doesn’t just sign and stash him to only later draft another college star. I’d actually like to see Josh Rosen get a shot at playing!