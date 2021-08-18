Editorial

The 49ers Release Former First Round Pick Josh Rosen

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Josh Rosen #3 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 31, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The San Francisco 49ers have released Josh Rosen.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have pulled the trigger on cutting the former first round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the addition of third overall pick Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo under contract, there was really no room for Rosen in the QB room.

Rosen’s career has been incredibly disappointing, but it really doesn’t have much to do with him. He was the 10th overall pick in 2018 by the Cardinals. Arizona then landed Kyler Murray. The former UCLA star was then shipped to Miami, and the Dolphins drafted Tua. He then briefly landed with the Buccaneers, then went to the 49ers and San Francisco drafted Trey Lance.

The talented player had all the hype in the world coming out of UCLA, but has never really gotten a fair shake in the NFL.

Now, he’s about to land with another team.

Rosen was pretty much the lone bright spot for the Bruins during his time at UCLA, and I still 100% believe he can play in the NFL.

People might not realize it because he’s bounced around so much, but he’s only 24 years old.

 

Hopefully, his next team doesn’t just sign and stash him to only later draft another college star. I’d actually like to see Josh Rosen get a shot at playing!