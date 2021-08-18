Stephen A. Smith Says Lots Of ‘Black Folks’ Would Never Get The Same Opportunities As Tim Tebow

Stephen A. Smith had a bizarre reaction to the Jaguars cutting Tim Tebow.

Tebow's NFL comeback ended Tuesday when the Jaguars sent him packing after a single preseason game, and it's unlikely he ever steps foot on a pro field again.

How does Smith feel? Well, he thinks a lot of black people never would have even been given a shot.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

“People think, like you said, he didn’t get the job. Well, I’ve got news for you, Max. There’s a whole bunch of black folks that never even get the opportunity, nor would ever get the opportunity ever in life,” Smith said in part Tuesday on “First Take” when reacting to the Jaguars cutting Tebow.

You can listen to his full comments below.

This isn’t the first time Smith has made Tebow signing with the Jaguars about race. He previously tied Tebow’s signing to white privilege and tried to compare it to George Floyd’s death.

The worst part about Smith’s reaction to Tebow losing his job is that it’s not even accurate. Roughly 70% of the league is black.

So, to argue that black men don’t get opportunities and shots at the NFL is simply false. Not only is it false, but Smith could have learned that with a simple Google search.

Even as ESPN’s most famous pundit, he should have known that the majority of NFL players are black.

I like Stephen A. Smith, but some of his recent claims about race have been bonkers. The idea that black men don’t get shots in the NFL like Tebow is simply wrong, and the stats prove it.