SURVEY: Bengals Fans Drink The Most In The NFL

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly the heaviest drinkers in the NFL.

According to a survey from Sports Handle, the Bengals lead the way when it comes to throwing back cold drinks on Sundays during football season. The average Cincinnati fan drinks 5.2 alcoholic beverages a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Ravens, Bills, Bears and Panthers rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

If I was a fan of the Bengals, I’d probably also drink a ton. They’re historically terrible and fans need something to numb the pain.

How do I know that? Well, I was born a fan of the Detroit Lions, and we’ve been straight trash pretty much my entire life.

If there’s anyone who knows about pain when it comes to the NFL, it’s myself and other fans of the Lions.

The Detroit Lions have won 1 playoff game since 1958. In that time period, we’ve had 12 different Presidents, gone to the moon, invented the internet, fought four massive wars and the Soviet Union collapsed. It’s truly impressive how bad Detroit is at football. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2020

The reality is that NFL fans like to drink. We just do. We enjoy throwing back cold beers. As I’ve said many times, football and beer go hand-in-hand.

Now, do fans of teams that are historically awful like to drink more? I think the top five speaks for itself and the Bengals being at the top of the list should tell you just about everything you need to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

Let us know in the comments if you enjoy tossing back a few drinks on a Sunday during the football season!