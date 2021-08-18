‘Did You See What The Taliban Did In A Weekend?’: Seth Meyers Suggests Putting Terrorists In Charge Of Infrastructure

Seth Meyers joked Tuesday about how quickly Afghanistan had fallen to the Taliban, suggesting they should be put in charge of infrastructure.

During his show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” he noted how quickly the situation was evolving and just how much ground the Taliban had been able to take control of in a very short time. (RELATED: Hamas Congratulates The Taliban, Celebrates ‘Demise Of American Occupation’)

WATCH:

“President [Joe] Biden spoke yesterday from the east room of the White House and said the situation in Afghanistan was, quote, ‘rapidly evolving.’ No kidding. Did you see what the Taliban did in a weekend? Part of me is like, put ’em in charge of the infrastructure bill,” Meyers said.

Biden claimed in his Monday address that the Taliban‘s rapid takeover was enabled in part by a deal made by former President Donald Trump and also by the Afghan military’s incompetence. “The buck stops with me,” Biden said. Meyers noted this before launching into the rest of his monologue.

“Of course, before that, the buck had quite a journey,” Meyers added. “Really, it all begins when George Bernard Reynolds discovered oil in Persia in 1908. Now stay with me folks, former president George W. Bush released a statement yesterday about the situation in Afghanistan — which is more than he did in office. That’s right, George W. Bush released a statement yesterday about the situation in Afghanistan and said he will remain, quote, ‘steadfastly optimistic,’ which, let’s face it, was always his thing.”