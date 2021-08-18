‘That 70s Show’ Star Says Scientology Is ‘No Longer Part Of’ Her Life And Talks About ‘Evolving’ As A Person

“That 70s Show” star Laura Prepon opened up about being a member of the Church of Scientology and admitted it’s “no longer part of” her life.

“I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” the 41-year-old actress shared with People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Church Of Scientology Officials Accused Of Silencing Danny Masterson’s Alleged Rape Victims)

“I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child,” she added. “I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years, and it’s no longer part of my life.” (RELATED: Woman Details Rape Accusations Against Danny Masterson In Court)

The “Orange is the New Black” star later talked about how she’s learned from “motherhood” that “something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that.”

Prepon is married to actor Ben Foster and the two have a four-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son together.

Laura’s former co-star Danny Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, was charged with three counts of forcible rape in June 2020 for allegedly raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, the outlet reported.

In January, the 45-year-old actor, who has been married to model Bijou Phillips since 2011, pled not guilty to the charges.

The investigation was first opened against Masterson in 2017.