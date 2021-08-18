D-Day Veteran Tom Rice Parachutes Out Of A Plane To Celebrate His 100th Birthday

WWII veteran Tom Rice celebrated his birthday in epic fashion.

According to First Coast News, Rice wanted to do something a little extra special to celebrate his 100th birthday and that meant parachuting out of an airplane. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Rice, who jumped into Normandy on D-Day with the 101st Airborne, parachuted out of a vintage WWII plane and landed at the Coronado Hotel in San Diego over the weekend for his birthday. The WWII veteran is from San Diego and lived there when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, according to the same report.

You can watch the awesome moment unfold below.

Damn, there’s just something special about WWII veterans. Everything they do is simply cooler than what the rest of us do.

Tom Rice is 100 years old and still jumping out of planes. If that’s not remarkable, then I don’t know what is.

This also isn’t the first time Rice has jumped out a plane in recent years. In 2019, he returned to France to jump, once again, into Normandy.

It won’t be too many more years before pretty much all WWII veterans are gone. For that reason, I can’t recommend enough trying to learn as much as you can and talking to some while they’re alive.

The men who liberated Europe and crushed the Japanese are truly cut from a different kind of cloth, and they deserve to have their stories remembered and honored.

Props to Rice for defending America and continuing to be an absolute badass at the age of 100.

H/T: BroBible