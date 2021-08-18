Tropical Storm Brings Flooding, Twisters To America

Tropical Storm Fred was downgraded to a depression Tuesday, delivering tornadoes and heavy rain to the Carolinas and Georgia.

Tornado warnings remain in effect in parts of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Almost 50,000 people are without power from Florida to West Virginia, according to poweroutage.us. The power outages were due to fallen power lines and trees, the Associated Press reported.

Tropical Depression #Fred Advisory 35: Fred Moving Up the Appalachians and Cumberland Plateau While Slowly Transitioning Into a Non-Tropical Low. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 18, 2021

Tropical Depression Fred saw sustained winds around 35 mph as it made its way over southeast Alabama into Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). (RELATED: Rescue At Surfside Condo Suspended Due To Tropical Storm)

Flash flood warnings remain in effect in parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina while flood warnings have been issued in upstate New York, according to the NHC.

The storm, initially traveling at 65 mph, made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon and was downgraded to a tropical depression Tuesday, according to the NHC.

The depression claimed one life after a Las Vegas man’s car hydroplaned and fell into a ditch in Panama City, Florida on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

