Veterans Stand For National Anthem As They Sing Along At WWII Memorial

A group of veterans got everyone’s attention on Wednesday when a video surfaced of them standing for the national anthem as they sang along during their visit to the World War II memorial.

More than 100 veterans flew from Chicago to Washington, D.C., and were taking part in an Honor Flight Ceremony at the memorial when video captured the moment of the former soldiers standing and saluting the American flag as the “Star-Spangled Banner” played in the background.

Veterans sing along to the National Anthem at the WWII memorial. pic.twitter.com/ZAnEpy04vJ — Nikki Wentling (@nikkiwentling) August 18, 2021

In the first clip, we see members of the military who were able to do so stand, and those who were in a wheelchair remaining seated as they all saluted during the anthem. In a second video tweeted out from a reporter with Fox5 DC, gentlemen can be heard singing the national anthem loudly as the flag waved in the breeze. (RELATED: Veteran Wants To Put An End To People Buying And Selling Purple Hearts)

WATCH:

112 veterans joining in to sing the STAR SPANGLED BANNER at the WWII Memorial. Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/TYOGHFPHDF — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) August 18, 2021

At the end of the clip, several people can be heard cheering and shouting. (RELATED: 95-Year-Old World War II Paratrooper Captured By Nazis Describes His Harrowing Experience In New Memoir)

Honor Flights have been going on for more than a decade with the mission of transporting “America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” a message on the non-profit’s website read.

Since 2005, the group said it has been able to fly more than 245,000 veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other wars to the memorials, according to its website.