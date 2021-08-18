Graphic Video Shows Footage Of Brutal Hatchet Attack Near Manhattan ATM

Graphic video obtained Tuesday by the New York Post showed a brutal hatchet attack in Manhattan, New York.

The video shows a 51-year-old male using an ATM inside a Chase bank on Broadway near Beaver Street in the Financial District before a man wielding a hatchet approaches the victim from behind and slashes him in the back of the leg.

GRAPHIC: Police in New York City are trying to identify & find a black male suspect who randomly hacked a victim using a hatchet inside Chase Bank in the financial district on 15 Aug. pic.twitter.com/mvO7N0xtUf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2021

The suspect continues to attack the bloodied victim, who tries to fight off the attacker and take the hatchet. Footage shows the 51-year-old falling to the ground off-camera, and the attacker begins smashing the screens of the cash-dispensing machines before dropping the weapon and walking away.

Shocking video shows bloody hatchet attack at Manhattan ATM https://t.co/FHRu719IQO pic.twitter.com/PtEhysdk1a — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2021

Police say the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to the New York Post. “A man was there with a hatchet and [hit] my head … and my leg,” the victim told the outlet. (RELATED: Report: Hatchet-Wielding ‘Foreign-Born’ Man Arrested After Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ In German Christmas Market)

Law enforcement officials in Midtown said they apprehended a 37-year-old suspect who fit the description of the attacker. He was also taken to Bellevue Hospital by authorities, where he underwent an evaluation. The suspect had not been charged as of Tuesday night, according to the New York Post.