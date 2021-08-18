Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Nolan Rucci Has An Absolutely Absurd Haircut

Wisconsin freshman Nolan Rucci might have the most ridiculous haircut in America.

In a photo tweeted by Jake Kocorowski, the highly-hyped offensive lineman was sporting long hair on the back of his head, but the top was completely shaved off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you’re wondering just how weird that’s going to look, just wait until you see the photo below.

A few true freshmen appeared to receive new hairdos, as seen during practice. That included TE Jack Pugh, ILB Jake Chaney, and OL Riley Mahlman and @nolanrucci (seen below). The mullet’s gone for Rucci, but thoughts, @stacyrucci33? 😂 pic.twitter.com/o5j1VFjqT9 — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 18, 2021

Of all the freshman hazing stunts that I’ve seen and wacky haircuts along the way, this one from Rucci is among the worst.

Imagine walking around campus with hair looking like that, especially as a football star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci)

Madison is crawling with good looking college women. You can throw a dart in any direction and hit a dozen of them.

It’s a campus that’s loaded with some very attractive ladies, but I’m not sure you’re going to garner much attention looking like Rucci does.

If anything, you’re going to scare them away.

Looks like the true freshmen got their annual haircuts. Nolan Rucci now looks like this guy after getting mullett shaved right down the middle. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/oKLJC0g7zZ — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 18, 2021

Having said that, if you can walk around with that kind of haircut and maintain your swagger, then I’m all about it. This kid has the moxie I want in my locker room and on my offensive line.