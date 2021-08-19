Editorial

Aaron Rodgers Says He Was ’50/50′ On Retiring Before Training Camp Started

July 28, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) participate in training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came very close to retiring.

Rodgers and the Packers recently ended their standoff when a deal was struck for the talented quarterback to return to the team for what will likely be his last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how close was Rodgers to hanging up his cleats if an agreement couldn’t be reached? During a recent appearance on the “Dan Le Batard Show,” the star quarterback revealed he was “50/50” on retiring “going into the weekend” before training camp started.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I think it’s safe to say that things between the Packers and Rodgers were really bad before he returned and for all we know, they still might not be great.

Even though Rodgers returned to the team, he still ripped the front office as soon as he got back.

The fact he was a coin flip away from retiring tells you everything you need to know. He wasn’t playing games at all when it came to his future.

 

Now, he has this season left with the Packers, and it’d be shocking if he was still with the team in 2022. Enjoy it while it lasts, Packers fans, because this ride is nearing an end.