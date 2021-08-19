Aaron Rodgers Says He Was ’50/50′ On Retiring Before Training Camp Started

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came very close to retiring.

Rodgers and the Packers recently ended their standoff when a deal was struck for the talented quarterback to return to the team for what will likely be his last season.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers has officially landed in Green Bay. Here he is in the plane and being escorted out of the airport. This will be Rodgers’ 17th season with the Green Bay #Packers. Could this be his last? pic.twitter.com/jOv2uo9zJ1 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 27, 2021

Just how close was Rodgers to hanging up his cleats if an agreement couldn’t be reached? During a recent appearance on the “Dan Le Batard Show,” the star quarterback revealed he was “50/50” on retiring “going into the weekend” before training camp started.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Aaron Rodgers revealed on this week’s episode of #SouthBeachSessions that it was 50/50 on whether he would retire on the weekend headed into training camp. 🎙https://t.co/sZr70AJ6gd 🎙https://t.co/eKIKt0H5Iv pic.twitter.com/EDAJXaikku — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 18, 2021

I think it’s safe to say that things between the Packers and Rodgers were really bad before he returned and for all we know, they still might not be great.

Even though Rodgers returned to the team, he still ripped the front office as soon as he got back.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

The fact he was a coin flip away from retiring tells you everything you need to know. He wasn’t playing games at all when it came to his future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Now, he has this season left with the Packers, and it’d be shocking if he was still with the team in 2022. Enjoy it while it lasts, Packers fans, because this ride is nearing an end.