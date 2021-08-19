Air Force Unveils Awesome Football Uniforms Honoring By The B-52 Bomber

Air Force has some awesome new football uniforms.

The Falcons announced Thursday afternoon that the team will wear special uniforms honoring the B-52 bomber for the September 11 game against Navy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game is being played on the 20-year anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack.

Air Power Legacy Series no. 6️⃣ 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗜 ✈️ 🔗 https://t.co/l9GaRKKAWR pic.twitter.com/FNOI51UQFv — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 19, 2021

The Air Force stated the following in part in a Thursday release:

The Air Force football team is honoring the B-52 Stratofortress with the 2021 edition of the Air Power Legacy Series uniform. The Falcons will debut the uniform for the Navy game on Sept. 11, the 20-year anniversary of 9-11. The helmet is designed after the B-52s that flew in Operation Linebacker II and are painted in the Air Force SEA (Southeast Asia) camo, with USAF on one wing and the roundel on the other. The Strategic Air Command adorns the front right chest of the uniform while the name plate uses the orange outline with the airport codes for Andersen AFB, U Tapao and the 7th Bomber Wing patch to represent all former B-52 units. The left pant leg features 11 B-52 plane silhouettes representing the 11 days of bombing during the conflict. The right-side pant leg has the tail flash of the plane and the number on each player’s pant leg matches their uniform number for the first time in the history of the series.

Honestly, this game between Navy and Air Force is going to be incredible. The Midshipmen already came out with their own special uniforms and the Falcons cranked things up a notch.

These uniforms honoring the B-52 are absolutely electric. If you’re going to rock these threads, you simply can’t lose.

Those are the rules when it comes to uniforms in college football.

𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐤𝐲 pic.twitter.com/KNxmQSrH9D — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 19, 2021

As I’ve said far too many times to count, uniforms in college football are almost always cool, but things just hit differently when we’re talking about the service academies.

We’re talking about teams that play in the name of freedom and on behalf of America, but for a few hours on the football field, they’re opponents.

Coming to a stadium near you ⚡️ — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) August 19, 2021

Make sure to catch the game between Navy and Air Force September 11. With both teams wearing special uniforms, it’s going to be a great time.