REPORT: Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Accuses Singer Of Battery

Britney Spears’ housekeeper has reportedly accused the singer of battery, but sources close to the “Toxic” hitmaker said the claim is going nowhere.

The 39-year-old singer is reportedly under investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s department following an alleged incident at the singer’s house. The housekeeper had returned to Spears’ home after visiting the vet for one of her dogs, TMZ reported in a piece published on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

Spears’ longtime housekeeper had taken one of the singer’s dogs to the vet and when she got back the two argued over the its wellness, sources told TMZ. It’s then that Britney allegedly slapped the housekeeper’s phone out of her hand. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

#BREAKING: Britney’s Housekeeper Accuses Her of Battery, but She Says Nonsense, Claim Fabricatedhttps://t.co/MWwdc3xKNr — TMZ (@TMZ) August 19, 2021

The housekeeper first called deputies to come to the house and then decided to go to the station and file a report, TMZ reported. The employee was not hurt, according to NBC News.

Deputies attempted to get in touch with the superstar singer to find out what happened, sources told TMZ, but they said she wouldn’t speak to them. The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the allegation “sensational tabloid fodder.”

“This is … nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever,” Rosengart shared in an email with the outlet. “Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately.”

A source close to Spears told TMZ there was no physical altercation, and said the sheriff’s department assured the singer’s camp the case would go nowhere.

The singer recently won a battle in her ongoing conservatorship after a judge approved her request to hire former federal prosecutor Rosengart to represent her, Fox News reported.

The “Womanizer” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.