The Green Bay Packers Unveil Disgusting Throwback Uniforms

The Green Bay Packers have unveiled some terrible uniforms.

The organization gave fans a look Thursday at the throwback uniforms they’ll be wearing for the game against Washington, and they might make fans want to puke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Putting aside the fact that I absolutely hate the Packers, these are some of the ugliest uniforms that I’ve ever seen.

That’s simply my unbiased opinion. That’s just me coming at you guys as straightforwardly as possible.

Who the hell thought this was a good idea? Who within the Packers organization signed off of these getting worn by the team against Washington?

The person responsible for this decision should be embarrassed. It seems like the Packers are all of a sudden trying to become Oregon.

We’re talking about one of the most historic franchises in all of sports. We’re talking about the Green Bay Packers.

Even as a bitter Lions fan, I can admit the prestige of the organization. When you’re a prestigious and historic team, you don’t engage in this nonsense.

Do you see Alabama wearing different uniforms? No, because they take themselves seriously.

Green Bay needs to get it together before their season comes crashing down before it even begins.