Jalen Ramsey Embarrassingly Denies Getting Dominated In Practice By Hunter Renfrow

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey wants people to know he didn’t get dominated in practice Wednesday!

The Rams are conducting joint practices with the Raiders, and according to multiple reports, Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow absolutely cooked Ramsey on multiple different plays.

Hunter Renfrow just hit a SLICK route on Jalen Ramsey for about a 30 yard gain. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 18, 2021

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is playing heavily in the slot today and has been burned by Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow multiple times. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 18, 2021

How did Ramsey respond? He went on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon and tweeted in part “I can’t believe that ‘y’all’ believe half the bs that people say for clicks.”

He also turned off replies so nobody can respond to him! Just sad!

😂 I can’t believe that “y’all” believe half the bs that people say for clicks.. y’all gotta know at this point & do better than that lol

It’s all love, I ain’t gon pop my shit, but just know, I’m really the chosen one❕

Thank you God 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 18, 2021

Y’all enjoy y’all day tho, because I know I am lol… even the haters, I still hope you enjoy ya day & go make some money 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 18, 2021

Nothing screams confidence like rushing to Twitter to let people know Hunter Renfrow didn’t dominate you and turning off comments so people can’t reply.

For a guy who sure loves to talk the talk, Ramsey seems to have some very thin skin.

Hunter Renfrow goes up high over Jalen Ramsey. Renfrow is killing Ramsey today. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 18, 2021

When you get absolutely torched, you take your L, tip your cap and figure out a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

You don’t rush to social media to call everyone reporting it a liar.

I am begging literally anyone to release footage of Hunter Renfrow vs Jalen Ramsey today — Carly 🖤 (@carlywright33) August 18, 2021

Also, Renfrow comes off as one of the nicest guys in the NFL, while Ramsey comes off as one of the cockiest guys in all of sports.

Watching the Raiders receiver just tear Ramsey to shreds would be amazing content.

Ramsey needs to just take his L and keep it moving.

