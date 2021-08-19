Editorial

Jalen Ramsey Embarrassingly Denies Getting Dominated In Practice By Hunter Renfrow

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey wants people to know he didn’t get dominated in practice Wednesday!

The Rams are conducting joint practices with the Raiders, and according to multiple reports, Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow absolutely cooked Ramsey on multiple different plays. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did Ramsey respond? He went on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon and tweeted in part “I can’t believe that ‘y’all’ believe half the bs that people say for clicks.”

He also turned off replies so nobody can respond to him! Just sad!

Nothing screams confidence like rushing to Twitter to let people know Hunter Renfrow didn’t dominate you and turning off comments so people can’t reply.

For a guy who sure loves to talk the talk, Ramsey seems to have some very thin skin.

When you get absolutely torched, you take your L, tip your cap and figure out a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

You don’t rush to social media to call everyone reporting it a liar.

Also, Renfrow comes off as one of the nicest guys in the NFL, while Ramsey comes off as one of the cockiest guys in all of sports.

Watching the Raiders receiver just tear Ramsey to shreds would be amazing content.

Ramsey needs to just take his L and keep it moving.

