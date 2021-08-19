Editorial

Jay Cutler Appears To Take A Subtle Shot At Uber Eats And The Pro-Mask Crowd While Drinking A Beer

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jay Cutler likes to enjoy his beer without having to wear a mask.

Cutler has been in the news recently after Uber Eats pulled an ad deal with him following criticism of schools forcing kids to wear masks in schools. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Bears quarterback has been outspoken against the idea young kids need to mask up against coronavirus while in school.

Well, while recently sipping on a Spotted Cow following the Uber Eats falling through, Cutler captioned an Instagram picture of his brew “No mask needed.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Cutler is way more entertaining outside of football than he ever was on the field, and he was very entertaining as it was.

He’s been cut loose since retiring and he’s been a content goldmine.

Also, as an American, I’m all for everyone being able to speak their mind. If you love masks, you’re allowed to say so.

If you hate masks and the idea of kids wearing them, then you’re allowed to say that too. That kind of freedom is to be celebrated.

Never change, Jay. Never change!