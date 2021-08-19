‘Like Jimmy Carter On Acid’: Meghan McCain Unloads On Biden — And Media For Giving Him A Pass

Meghan McCain unloaded on President Joe Biden and his team over the chaotic situation still unfolding in Afghanistan.

McCain fired off a couple of tweets early Thursday morning, first taking aim at Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for touting a “strong statement” from the United Nations Security Council — which had called on the Taliban to protect human rights. (RELATED: ‘Welcome To ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain Unloads On Biden For ‘Absolutely Shameful’ Handling Of Afghanistan)

“Our enemies see this and see how f**king stupid we sound and how weak we are right now,” McCain tweeted in response to Sherman. “I’m sure the Taliban are really receptive to statements about ‘inclusivity’ as they rape, murder and pillage the allies who helped us and their wives and children.”

McCain went on to criticize Biden and his staffers for continuing with their vacations even as Afghanistan burned.

“No press briefings from the Biden White House from the President or his staff. They’re all on vacation,” she tweeted. “He is like Jimmy Carter on acid and he and his team will be remembered in history worse than him.”

“Also anyone in the press want to to jump in on criticism of him in hiding?” McCain concluded with a dig at media, suggesting that reporters were not doing enough to hold Biden and his people accountable.