Kenny Chesney Is Selling A Mansion In Tennessee For $14 Million

Kenny Chesney is trying to unload a massive mansion.

The country music superstar is trying to sell a palace in Franklin, Tennessee, and his asking price is a very reasonable $14 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing from Kirby Realty TN reads as follows:

Gated and private Mediterranean hilltop villa on 56 glorious acres in Franklin known as ‘Bella Luce’ (Beautiful Light). With over 12,000 sq ft of living space and extensive outdoor entertaining areas. 150 yr old reclaimed Walnut floors, Venetian plaster walls, 10 car garage (6 car attached and 4 car detached), home theatre, infinity edge swimming pool & spa, hand forged Cedar and Douglas fir beams, limestone fireplaces, elevator and generator. Lookout tower with 360′ views.

That’s right, folks! For the very cheap price of $14 million you can live on 56 acres and sleep in a 12,000 square foot mansion.

Imagine letting your head hit the pillow every single night in a house knowing that it once belonged to Chesney. I’m pretty sure if you listen close enough, you can hear some beach music.

Those are the rules! You’ll just have to trust me.

It’s not a secret at all that I love real estate. I’m a sucker for real estate porn. I think massive houses are just about the coolest thing on the planet.

Clearly, Chesney isn’t hurting when it comes to his humble palace because this place is a beast.

H/T: Outkick