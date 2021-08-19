‘I Realized I Had A Loser’: Trump Rails Against Gen. Milley For Apologizing To ‘The Radical Left’

Former President Donald Trump tore into Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley Wednesday night during an interview on NewsMax.

The former president began by reminiscing about his famous walk to St. John’s Church after it was almost burned down during the Black Lives Matter riots during the summer of 2020.

“I will say this: when [Milley] walked with the president of the United States to a church that had been burned down almost if they didn’t have the fireproofing. Which was just put up. It was literally so amazing because that church was built at the same time as the White House. They went up together,” Trump said.

“And when he went and took that walk, and then he apologized because the radical left started getting on him. I realized I had a loser and I paid very little respect to him.”

Trump then tied Milley to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

“[Milley] took the military out before he got the civilians out and before he got U.S. citizens out so that would show gross incompetence,” Trump said. “And I don’t know your Secretary of Defense, but certainly based on what we’re seeing right here, this is the single greatest embarrassment. In my opinion, militarily and otherwise psychologically, certainly this is the single greatest embarrassment I’ve ever seen. Ever! I don’t think we’ve ever had a greater embarrassment in our country’s history.”

This is not the first time the former president has criticized Milley and other members of his administration. In July, Trump attacked Milley claiming he only got his job because former General James Mattis and former President Barack Obama had disliked him. Trump, along with many other prominent conservatives, has called out Milley for his support of “critical race theory,” and even calling for him to resign. (RELATED: Trump: ‘Everyone Is So Tired Of Watching Karl Rove’)

Trump isn’t the only one who’s had an issue with Milley’s support of social justice issues. In June, Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson torched Milley over his testimony during a congressional committee in which he said he wanted to better understand “white rage.”

“I’ve read Mao Tse Tsung. I’ve read Karl Marx, I’ve read Lenin, that is not making me a communist.” Milley said. “What is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our noncommissioned officers of being, quote, ‘woke.’”

Carlson in response said, “thanks Mark Milley. We appreciate your contribution to our generation’s scientific racism. By the way, have you read anything recently about winning wars? Apparently not.”