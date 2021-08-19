REPORT: Marilyn Manson Allegedly Spit And Blew Snot At Female Videographer At 2019 Concert

Marilyn Manson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault for allegedly spitting and blowing snot on a female videographer at his concert in 2019, it was reported Thursday.

The 52-year-old singer, born Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered to Los Angeles police last month for a warrant issued to him in New Hampshire stemming from the alleged altercation at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford where Manson played a show, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations As ‘Provably False’)

The allegations were detailed in an affidavit that was released by police Wednesday. (RELATED: Esme Bianco Says Marilyn Manson Once Cut Her With A Knife, Chased Her With An Axe)

Female videographer, Susan Fountain, alleged she was in the venue’s stage pit area when Manson approached her the first time by putting his face close to the camera and spit a “big lougee” at her, according to the affidavit.

She was reportedly struck on both hands with saliva. During the second interaction between the two, the shock rocker allegedly covered one side of his nose and blew it towards Fountain’s direction. The videographer alleged she had to put down her camera and go to the restroom to clean her arms and hands because of the bodily fluids on them.

If convicted, each charge can result in a jail time of less than a year and a $2,000 fine.

An arraignment hearing in the case is set for Sept. 2 at Laconia District Court in New Hampshire.

Manson has also been accused of sexual assault from multiple women in Los Angeles, according to The Associated Press. However, Manson denies the accusations.