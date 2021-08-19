Marvel Drops Trailer For Latest Superhero Film ‘Eternals,’ And It’s Gone Viral

Marvel definitely got everyone’s attention on Thursday when it dropped the trailer for the latest superhero film “Eternals” and it went viral.

In the YouTube clip, fans see Salma Hayek’s character Ajak talking to Ikaris (played by Richard Madden), about what happened five years earlier when Thanos wiped out half the population — and the consequences of suddenly brining them all back. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

“Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe,” Ajak shared. “But the people of this planet brought everyone back with a snap of a finger.”

The clip’s already been viewed more than 7 million times and is the number one video trending on the site.

WATCH:

At one point in the trailer, we learn why the “Eternals” didn’t help humanity when Thanos arrived. (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

“Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war? All the other terrible things throughout history?” Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) asked.

“We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved,” replied Sersi, played by Gemma Chan.

The “Eternals” movie is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Avengers: Endgame.” It focuses on a group of immortal aliens created long ago by godlike aliens to keep watch over humanity, earth and protect the planet from the monstrous “Deviants.”

It’s directed by Chloe Zhao with an all-star cast including Hayek, Madden, Chan, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

The “Eternals” is due out in theaters Nov. 5.