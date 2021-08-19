Michael Keaton Says Celebrities Can ‘Do More Damage’ When They Start Talking Politics

Michael Keaton said when it comes to talking politics he learned sometime ago that famous people can do more damage and so he’s judicious when he it comes to political issues.

“I learned a long time ago, you do more damage because you’re famous,” the 69-year-old actor shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published on Wednesday.(RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

“I’ve told people, you don’t want me there,” he added. “They’ll go, ‘Well of course he brought his Hollywood friend.’ You know what people forget? We all were just some person somewhere in Cincinnati or fucking Ottawa or fucking Cleveland.”(RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Working On TV Series Based Off Same Universe)

The irrepressible @MichaelKeaton talks new projects ‘The Protege’ ‘Worth’ & ‘Dopesick,’ his famous intensity, why he’s playing Batman again in #TheFlash after 30 years and the choices that have taken him from The Caped Crusader to ‘Birdman’ and back again https://t.co/dhJNa2KWQr pic.twitter.com/Gi5Ng6XuXc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 18, 2021

The “Beetlejuice” star has gotten involved in politics in the past after introducing then-Senator Barack Obama at a campaign event in the state when he was running for president and also campaigning for Joe Biden last year in Pennsylvania.

At one point, the “Mr. Mom” star reflected on his latest project “Worth” in which Keaton plays Washington, D.C. attorney Kenneth Feinberg. In the film, his character takes on dispersing the $7 billion from the September 11 Victims Compensation Fund and said that kind of bipartisanship wouldn’t happen now days, Fox News reported.

“I just talked to Ken Feinberg yesterday, and we both said, sadly, this could probably never happen now,” the “Batman” star shared. “Nobody had time to stop even to think about [political party]. It was a crisis.”

“Without sounding really pretentious … I have a job that might actually change something, or at least make people think about something, or feel something,” the superstar actor added. “So, when I saw it, I thought, ‘This is a good thing. This one, for sure. We all, if you have a pulse, were impacted by 9/11.'”