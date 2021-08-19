MSNBC’s Hip Hop Connoisseur Ari Melber Wants You To Know That Biggie Smalls Has A COVID-19 Lesson

MSNBC host Ari Melber wanted viewers to know that rapper Biggie Smalls has a lesson about COVID-19 for everyone.

In a clip retweeted Thursday by Melber, the MSNBC host put his rapping skills to work as he talked about the many people who are hesitant about getting the coronavirus vaccine. He also questioned why people would go unvaccinated when they could end up in the hospital. (RELATED: Fox News Poll: Americans Support Vaccine Mandates And Passports)

“COVID’s dangerous, it’s lethal” Melber told his audience. “It’s a bit like the beef Notorious B.I.G. used to rap about when he said ‘beef is when your moms ain’t safe up in the streets.'” (RELATED: ‘You Let Them Crackers Storm Your Capitol’: MSNBC’s Ari Melber Invokes Rapper Jay-Z To Condemn Capitol Rioter)

“‘Beef is when I see you guaranteed to be in ICU [Intensive Care Unit],'” he added. “Well when COVID sees you, you can end up in ICU. Maybe not at the same rate as Biggie’s beef but that’s the point about risk, you don’t want to test these streets and risk ending up in the ICU.”

It wasn’t the first time the anchor has dipped into his hip hop knowledge. In February, Ari talked about rapper Jay-Z’s “What It Feels Like” and referenced a line about rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Melber quoted rapper Drake as he talked about the number of ballots for President Joe Biden compared to former President Donald Trump as the results from the 2020 election started coming in, the ReCount noted.

Ali Vitali begrudgingly laughs at Ari Melber’s Drake “started from the Biden now we here” reference: “You could put it that way, Ari, yeah you could.” #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/o9CoTSGEfJ — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2020

“Another way to put it is, started from the Biden now we here,” Ari said, referencing a lyric from Drake’s 2013 hit “Started From the Bottom.”