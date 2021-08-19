President Joe Biden has offered progressive Democrats a grab-bag of policy concessions on issues like infrastructure, race, welfare, and climate. In response, left-wingers like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have become bolder, refusing to support a bipartisan infrastructure package unless the Senate passes a $3.5 trillion bill that includes provisions that Republicans would not agree to.
ANALYSIS: Progressives Act Like Biden Needs Them. Polls Show That’s Just Not True
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
