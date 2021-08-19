REPORT: Antonio Brown Gets Briefly Thrown Out Of The Buccaneers/Titans Joint Practice

Antonio Brown was reportedly tossed from practice Thursday.

According to Rick Stroud, Brown was thrown out of the joint practice between the Titans and Buccaneers after he ripped off Chris Jackson’s helmet during a drill. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bucs Antonio Brown was thrown out of practice following a one on one drill with Titans CB Chris Jackson. Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

Eventually, Brown relaxed and was allowed to return to compete in some more drills for the Bucs.

Bucs Antonio Brown has cooled off and is back working in 7 on 7. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

Antonio Brown gets open deep but Blaine Gabbert overthrows him. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

I’m glad to see Antonio Brown is up to his usual tricks of being a bit unpredictable! Nothing says football is right around the corner when fights are breaking out in practice.

That’s how you know the regular season is nearly here!

Video: Tom Brady to Antonio Brown in 1-on-1 passing drills with Bucs and Titans. Nice move for separation. pic.twitter.com/LLMAmgNzjP — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2021

I hate to sound like Allen Iverson, but it’s just practice. Why the hell is Antonio Brown getting this fired up in practice?

Is he going to feel good about himself if he gets hurt fighting before the regular season rolls around? I doubt it.

Kristian Fulton and Antonio Brown just had words after the last rep. Brown walked up to Fulton they went helmet to helmet then Brown threw a punch. They were quickly separated. Brown thought he was getting held on the rep. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 19, 2021

Just relax, AB. It’s practice!