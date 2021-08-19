Editorial

REPORT: Antonio Brown Gets Briefly Thrown Out Of The Buccaneers/Titans Joint Practice

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Antonio Brown was reportedly tossed from practice Thursday.

According to Rick Stroud, Brown was thrown out of the joint practice between the Titans and Buccaneers after he ripped off Chris Jackson’s helmet during a drill. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eventually, Brown relaxed and was allowed to return to compete in some more drills for the Bucs.

I’m glad to see Antonio Brown is up to his usual tricks of being a bit unpredictable! Nothing says football is right around the corner when fights are breaking out in practice.

That’s how you know the regular season is nearly here!

I hate to sound like Allen Iverson, but it’s just practice. Why the hell is Antonio Brown getting this fired up in practice?

Is he going to feel good about himself if he gets hurt fighting before the regular season rolls around? I doubt it.

Just relax, AB. It’s practice!